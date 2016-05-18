FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trustee opposes hiring of Houlihan by Sports Authority's creditors
May 18, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Trustee opposes hiring of Houlihan by Sports Authority's creditors

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The U.S. trustee opposes the hiring of Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc by the official unsecured creditors committee in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Sports Authority Holdings Inc because the retailer has already retained its own banker.

The committee has not shown that Houlihan participated in Sports Authority’s sale process at the heart of the case, or that the retailer’s banker, Rothschild Inc, has not marketed the company’s assets as best it can, according to the U.S. trustee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TYY4TT

