Trustee opposes hiring of Houlihan by Sports Authority's creditors

The U.S. trustee opposes the hiring of Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc by the official unsecured creditors committee in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Sports Authority Holdings Inc because the retailer has already retained its own banker.

The committee has not shown that Houlihan participated in Sports Authority’s sale process at the heart of the case, or that the retailer’s banker, Rothschild Inc, has not marketed the company’s assets as best it can, according to the U.S. trustee.

