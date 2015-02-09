Pension fund dinged in Stockton Chapter 9 opinion

(Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Stockton, California, has said state laws do not shield pensions in municipal bankruptcy but that pensions also cannot be cut off “willy-nilly” in Chapter 9.

In an opinion issued Wednesday, Judge Christopher Klein blasted Stockton’s pension fund, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, saying it “bullied its way about in this case with an iron fist insisting that it and the municipal pensions it services are inviolable.”

