FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pension fund dinged in Stockton Chapter 9 opinion
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
February 9, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Pension fund dinged in Stockton Chapter 9 opinion

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Stockton, California, has said state laws do not shield pensions in municipal bankruptcy but that pensions also cannot be cut off “willy-nilly” in Chapter 9.

In an opinion issued Wednesday, Judge Christopher Klein blasted Stockton’s pension fund, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, saying it “bullied its way about in this case with an iron fist insisting that it and the municipal pensions it services are inviolable.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1zOvIBZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.