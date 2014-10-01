FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge to decide in late Oct if Stockton, Calif., can exit bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 1, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Judge to decide in late Oct if Stockton, Calif., can exit bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The judge presiding over the Stockton, Calif., bankruptcy case said he will wait until late October to make a final ruling over whether the city can exit bankruptcy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein said late on Wednesday afternoon that he was “not in a position to make a decision right now, in light of everything said today,” and scheduled a new hearing for Oct. 30.

Earlier on Wednesday, Klein said the city’s contract with the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the world’s largest pension fund, could be rejected. Stockton has presented a plan to exit its two-year foray in Chapter 9 protection that does not cut public employee pensions. (Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.