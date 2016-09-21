California diocese outlines plan to exit bankruptcy this year

The Roman Catholic diocese of Stockton, California would set up a nearly $17 million fund to help settle claims of clergy sexual abuse to exit bankruptcy this year, the diocese said on Tuesday.

The diocese in court papers said its plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy after more than two years rests on an approximately $16.65 million fund backed by the diocese and its insurers, parishes and other affiliated Catholic groups.

