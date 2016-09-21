FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
California diocese outlines plan to exit bankruptcy this year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 21, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

California diocese outlines plan to exit bankruptcy this year

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Roman Catholic diocese of Stockton, California would set up a nearly $17 million fund to help settle claims of clergy sexual abuse to exit bankruptcy this year, the diocese said on Tuesday.

The diocese in court papers said its plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy after more than two years rests on an approximately $16.65 million fund backed by the diocese and its insurers, parishes and other affiliated Catholic groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cLUjGu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.