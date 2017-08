Two months after filing for bankruptcy, Stone Energy Corp won court approval on Tuesday for its reorganization plan to eliminate about $1.2 billion in debt, a spokeswoman for the offshore producer said.

Publicly traded Stone filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-December with a prepackaged plan and said it hoped to complete its case in 90 days, with the goal of transferring control to its noteholders.

