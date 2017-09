June 6 -

Bankrupt SunEdison Inc does not believe its shareholders will recover anything from the Chapter 11 case and is urging a judge to reject their efforts to form an official committee to represent them.

“Simply put, there is no basis to conclude that there will be any recovery - let alone a ‘meaningful’ one - for equity holders,” SunEdison said in court papers on Thursday.

