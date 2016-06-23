FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt SunEdison's chief restructuring officer to serve as CEO
June 23, 2016

Bankrupt SunEdison's chief restructuring officer to serve as CEO

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

SunEdison Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Ahmad Chatila stepped down and has been replaced by John Dubel, who will also continue in his current role as chief restructuring officer at the bankrupt renewable energy company.

"Our priority is to focus on SunEdison's core strengths and work to create a more streamlined and efficient operator better positioned and more appropriately capitalized for a competitive future," Dubel said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28SAXv5

