Judge rebuffs call for probe into bankrupt SunEdison

The judge overseeing SunEdison Inc's bankruptcy rejected a shareholder's bid to investigate the renewable energy giant, saying the effort was long on harsh language without making the case for the alleged fraud.

Investor Stephen Miller, who represented himself, can try to convince the U.S. Department of Justice there was a conspiracy between SunEdison's management and lenders to allow management to embezzle funds, but there is no basis for the Bankruptcy Court to look into the allegation, according to Judge Stuart Bernstein.

