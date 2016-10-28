FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
SunEdison's unsecured creditors press for reports on affiliates
October 27, 2016 / 10:56 PM / 10 months ago

SunEdison's unsecured creditors press for reports on affiliates

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt renewable energy company SunEdison Inc should release financial information about its web of affiliates immediately and should not get more time to gather data, its unsecured creditors said on Thursday.

The unsecured creditors' official committee in court papers said SunEdison's request for another extension until Nov. 28 amounted to stalling and argued the company could have already been producing them on a rolling basis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eSbZNB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
