9 months ago
SunEdison's creditors, shareholders spar over insurance policies
November 30, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

SunEdison's creditors, shareholders spar over insurance policies

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

SunEdison Inc has no stake in insurance policies providing $150 million in coverage for directors and officers of the renewable energy company so its bankruptcy stay should not block lawsuits against them, according to a manager of public pensions.

The Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan argued in court papers on Monday that its securities fraud class action should not be stayed by SunEdison's bankruptcy, because payments from the policies may not be swept into the company's estate.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fCAKjT

