Bankrupt SunEdison says no hope for payouts for shareholders

Shareholders of bankrupt SunEdison Inc who have been flooding the court with requests for an equity committee should give up hopes of seeing any money from the renewable energy company's restructuring, its investment banker said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the facts of the debtors' situation lead to the inevitable conclusion that the ability to pay all creditors and return any value to equity holders is entirely unlikely," Homer Parkhill, a managing director at Rothschild Inc said in court papers.

