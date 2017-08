Renewable energy company SunEdison Inc said on Monday that opponents of its plan to replace its $300 million bankruptcy loan are to trying to spin the proposal as a "confiscatory conspiracy" against junior creditors.

At issue for SunEdison, now a year into its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, is an objection by its official committee of unsecured creditors to the planned replacement.

