U.S. trustee says McKinsey disclosure lacking in SunEdison Chapter 11
#Westlaw News
May 13, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

SunEdison Inc’s plan to retain a unit of consulting company McKinsey as its restructuring adviser should be rejected, the Office of the U.S. trustee said on Thursday, citing concerns about the unit’s undisclosed ties to creditors and other interested parties in SunEdison’s bankruptcy.

McKinsey Recovery & Transformation Services US LLP has “vague and amorphous” connections to creditors and other interested parties in SunEdison’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy that require further disclosure, the trustee said in court papers filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TavtbM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
