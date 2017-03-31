SunEdison says $231 mln suit casts cloud over restructuring

SunEdison Inc is seeking a court order that would allow it to investigate two investment firms that filed a $231 million lawsuit the bankrupt renewable energy company says could throw a wrench into its plans for financing a restructuring.

SunEdison on Thursday filed a motion in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York for a Rule 2004 investigation to delve into claims stemming from the lawsuit by D.E. Shaw Composite Holdings LLC and Madison Dearborn Capital Partners IV LP.

