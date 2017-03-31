FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
SunEdison says $231 mln suit casts cloud over restructuring
March 31, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 5 months ago

SunEdison says $231 mln suit casts cloud over restructuring

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

SunEdison Inc is seeking a court order that would allow it to investigate two investment firms that filed a $231 million lawsuit the bankrupt renewable energy company says could throw a wrench into its plans for financing a restructuring.

SunEdison on Thursday filed a motion in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York for a Rule 2004 investigation to delve into claims stemming from the lawsuit by D.E. Shaw Composite Holdings LLC and Madison Dearborn Capital Partners IV LP.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oIbEjZ

