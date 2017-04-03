SunEdison seeks more time for Ch. 11 plan, notches $32 mln settlement

Bankrupt renewable energy company SunEdison Inc needs more time to hold on to its sole right for filing a restructuring plan to continue negotiating with stakeholders, its chief executive said in court papers on Friday, noting the company had just reached a $32 million settlement of some creditor lawsuits.

In a status report on SunEdison's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, Chief Executive Officer John Dubel said the company would seek court approval for an extension to its so-called exclusive period for filing a plan through May 29.

