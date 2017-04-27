A new company backed by investors led by private equity firm Northern Pacific Group said on Wednesday it had acquired assets including the European businesses from Sungevity Inc, a bankrupt rooftop solar power installation company.

Oakland, California-based Solar Spectrum said in a statement it also acquired Sungevity's technology, installer network and supplier warranties and would hire a majority of the company's current employees.

