Solar company Sungevity files for bankruptcy to press for speedy sale

Struggling with a cash shortage and unable to secure long-term financing, rooftop solar power installation company Sungevity Inc has filed for bankruptcy with plans to urgently sell itself to avert liquidation.

Sungevity in court papers filed with its Chapter 11 petition on Monday said its finances began to falter early last year due to a heavy debt load acquired in the course of its rapid expansion over the past decade.

