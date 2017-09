(Reuters) - A casino workers’ union will seek on Wednesday to reverse a bankruptcy court order that allowed the Trump Taj Mahal to reject a labor agreement after it expired, a ruling the union said turned the law on its head.

Lawyers for Unite Here Local 54 said in court papers that once union contracts expire, they are governed by the National Labor Relations Act and bankruptcy courts lack jurisdiction.

