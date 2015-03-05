FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit urged to uphold Taj Mahal's rejection of expired labor pact
March 5, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

3rd Circuit urged to uphold Taj Mahal's rejection of expired labor pact

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An attorney for Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc on Wednesday told a U.S. appeals court that allowing a union for Taj Mahal casino workers to block the company’s rejection of an expired labor agreement would have “bizarre” consequences for bankrupt employers.

The lawyer, Roy Englert, told a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Philadelphia that reversing a recent ruling that permitted the company to make changes to a pact with 1,100 workers would mean it would be easier for bankrupt companies to void contracts that are in effect than those that have expired.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1wZ3oJG

