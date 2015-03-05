3rd Circuit urged to uphold Taj Mahal's rejection of expired labor pact

(Reuters) - An attorney for Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc on Wednesday told a U.S. appeals court that allowing a union for Taj Mahal casino workers to block the company’s rejection of an expired labor agreement would have “bizarre” consequences for bankrupt employers.

The lawyer, Roy Englert, told a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Philadelphia that reversing a recent ruling that permitted the company to make changes to a pact with 1,100 workers would mean it would be easier for bankrupt companies to void contracts that are in effect than those that have expired.

