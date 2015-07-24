FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union a winner as labor law trumps stay in Taj Mahal bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 24, 2015 / 11:49 AM / 2 years ago

Union a winner as labor law trumps stay in Taj Mahal bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A bankruptcy stay may give a company in Chapter 11 broad protections but it can’t be used to shut down union campaigns urging boycotts, according to an opinion by the judge overseeing the Trump Taj Mahal Casino’s bankruptcy case.

A stay is not so broad that it overrides federal labor law and disarms unions of “economic weapons” such as boycotts trained on companies during contract disputes, Judge Kevin Gross of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said in his opinion issued on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MMgId3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.