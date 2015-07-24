Union a winner as labor law trumps stay in Taj Mahal bankruptcy

(Reuters) - A bankruptcy stay may give a company in Chapter 11 broad protections but it can’t be used to shut down union campaigns urging boycotts, according to an opinion by the judge overseeing the Trump Taj Mahal Casino’s bankruptcy case.

A stay is not so broad that it overrides federal labor law and disarms unions of “economic weapons” such as boycotts trained on companies during contract disputes, Judge Kevin Gross of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said in his opinion issued on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MMgId3