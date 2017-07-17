FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
July 17, 2017 / 8:49 PM / an hour ago

Takata urges extending its bankruptcy stay to car makers

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Takata Corp's U.S. unit has sued Hawaii, New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and hundreds of individuals to block their lawsuits against the car makers that installed its faulty air bags that are now subject of the world's largest auto recall.

Takata's air bags can degrade over time and inflate with too much force, a hazard that spurred regulators this month to expand a global recall that they expect to ultimately cover 69 million cars and 125 million inflators.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t9CVyi

