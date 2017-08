The energy slump claimed another offshore services company on Friday as publicly traded Tidewater Inc announced a restructuring deal to take about $1.6 billion in debt off its books with a planned Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Tidewater's vessels support offshore rigs and the company has suffered declining demand in recent years as oil prices plunged and offshore drillers slashed spending.

