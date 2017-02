Shipping company Toisa Ltd is seeking court approval for a deal with Citibank that would release one of its ships from arrest and provide access to more than $40 million to keep its vessels at work and fund its bankruptcy case.

Without the money, two Toisa companies that borrow from Citibank may face "insufficient liquidity," the shipping company said in court papers on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m1JfUr