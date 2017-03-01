ABN Amro seeks to pull bankrupt Transmar's auditors into probe

Lenders want to question the auditors of a bankrupt unit of Transmar Group Ltd as part of their investigation of the loss of more than $300 million in assets in the lead-up to the cocoa trading house's Chapter 11 filing.

ABN Amro Capital USA LLC is spearheading the probe of Transmar Commodity Group Ltd and said in court papers filed on Monday it wants to speak with and gather records from accounting firms Demetrius Berkower LLC and RSM US LLP.

