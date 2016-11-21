Transtar files for Chapter 11 with plan to swap debt for equity

Transtar Holding Co, the largest distributor of automotive transmission parts in the United States, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday with a plan to hand itself to its lenders after running into a revenue and earnings slump that triggered defaults.

Transtar said in court papers its Chapter 11 filing also stemmed from an acquisition that last year failed to meet expectations, setting up the need for restructuring talks with stakeholders earlier this year.

