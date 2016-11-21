FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Transtar files for Chapter 11 with plan to swap debt for equity
November 22, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

Transtar files for Chapter 11 with plan to swap debt for equity

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Transtar Holding Co, the largest distributor of automotive transmission parts in the United States, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday with a plan to hand itself to its lenders after running into a revenue and earnings slump that triggered defaults.

Transtar said in court papers its Chapter 11 filing also stemmed from an acquisition that last year failed to meet expectations, setting up the need for restructuring talks with stakeholders earlier this year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fjoXSV

