Jenner & Block's Levin tapped as examiner for Transtar bankruptcy

Jenner & Block partner Richard Levin has been appointed as an examiner in the bankruptcy of Transtar Holding Co after the U.S. trustee called for an independent investigation of the largest U.S. distributor of automotive transmission parts.

Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the District of Southern New York approved the appointment of the co-chair of the firm’s restructuring and bankruptcy department on Wednesday after U.S. Trustee William Harrington’s office and Transtar agreed to an examiner.

