Triangle USA Petroleum Corp has proposed a hearing in February to consider its plan to exit bankruptcy, which includes issuing equity to noteholders who have been backing its restructuring.

Triangle USA in court papers on Friday said its plan would cut $380 million in debt and in return its noteholders would receive shares in the reorganized company.

