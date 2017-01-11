Triangle USA and parent company at odds over equity, tax matter

The parent company of Triangle USA Petroleum Corp has objected to the oil and gas producer's disclosures for its plan to exit bankruptcy, arguing they ignore the strengthening energy market and lack details on the matter of a $468 million tax deduction.

The market is coming out of a brutal two-year slump in oil prices that pushed several energy producers into bankruptcy, but the company's disclosures are at odds with improving market trends, Triangle Petroleum Corp argued in court papers filed on Monday.

