Bankrupt midstream company and lender aim to notch debt purchase
April 6, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Bankrupt midstream company and lender aim to notch debt purchase

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Midstream energy company Tristream East Texas LLC reached a truce with a bank contesting its plan for a bankruptcy loan, a lawyer for the bank said on Tuesday, clearing the way for the pipeline operator to obtain cash to pay employees.

Tye Hancock of Thompson & Knight said he was confident his client, Amegy Bank, and Tristream would finalize their agreement, putting to rest the bank’s concerns about conflicts of interest in Tristream’s debtor-in-possession loan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XgCTxh

