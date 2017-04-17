FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 4 months ago

Medical wearables maker Unilife looks for quick sale in bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unilife Corp, the maker of a wearable injectable drug-delivery system, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday in the hopes of selling itself quickly after failing to raise additional funds and receiving bad news from a key customer amid a cash crunch.

In papers filed with its Chapter 11 petition in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Unilife said a sale within the next three months is its best and only viable option to maximize value for its stakeholders, adding it has yet to find a stalking-horse bidder to put a floor on offers for its assets.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p9Oh6S

