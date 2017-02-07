Nationwide towing service United Road Towing Inc filed for bankruptcy on Monday with plans to press a sale by the end of March in the face of legal costs.

The Mokena, Illinois-headquartered company in its Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court said its finances have been strained by expenses related to a 2014 non-compete lawsuit with former executives that has been settled and a nearly six-year-old class-action lawsuit in Nevada in which it was named as a defendant.

