Nationwide towing service United Road Towing Inc filed for
bankruptcy on Monday with plans to press a sale by the end of
March in the face of legal costs.
The Mokena, Illinois-headquartered company in its Chapter 11
filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court said its finances have been
strained by expenses related to a 2014 non-compete lawsuit with
former executives that has been settled and a nearly
six-year-old class-action lawsuit in Nevada in which it was
named as a defendant.
