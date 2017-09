Vallejo, California’s finance director has a certain appreciation for comedian Rodney Dangerfield’s signature “I get no respect” line.

“It sometimes feels like that,” said Ron Millard, noting how doubts about Vallejo’s outlook persist despite healthier finances since the city of about 118,000 residents emerged from bankruptcy four years ago.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OG5QSP