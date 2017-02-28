Bankrupt oil-and-natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural
Resources said on Saturday that some of its noteholders have
agreed to support a $275 million investment serving as the
cornerstone to its planned financial restructuring.
The investment through a rights offering of new stock will
support efforts to reduce more than $700 million in obligations
and leave Vanguard in a stronger position on its exit from
bankruptcy, the company said in court papers.
