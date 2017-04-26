Vanguard wants more time for Ch. 11 plan, faces valuation fight

Energy producer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC is seeking more time to control its bankruptcy while some of its equity investors are accusing it of undervaluing its business by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Vanguard on Tuesday proposed a 180-day extension to its exclusivity period, which would include an Aug. 15 deadline for filing a Chapter 11 plan and an Oct. 16 deadline for soliciting votes for it from stakeholders.

