Venoco and dissenting creditors notch truce for Chapter 11 plan

Venoco Inc reached a settlement with creditors who accused the bankrupt energy producer of colluding with Apollo Capital Management LP and MAST Capital Management LLC, according to court papers on Monday.

Venoco agreed in principle to revise its plan of reorganization to increase consideration for the class of creditors that includes Sierentz North America LLC and Pentwater Capital Management LP, which made the allegations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29Bg4mF