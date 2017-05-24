FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California town fights bankrupt Venoco's plan to abandon pipeline
May 24, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 3 months ago

California town fights bankrupt Venoco's plan to abandon pipeline

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt oil and gas producer Venoco LLC should not be allowed to abandon a pipeline close to California's coast after it was discovered a section had not been sealed properly, according to court papers filed on Tuesday by the city of Goleta, California.

At issue for Goleta is whether there is a dangerous amount of oil in the decommissioned pipeline, a concern heightened by the 2015 rupture of a nearby pipeline that spilled more than 100,000 gallons of crude oil onto the coastline.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qQKZp5

