California town fights bankrupt Venoco's plan to abandon pipeline

Bankrupt oil and gas producer Venoco LLC should not be allowed to abandon a pipeline close to California's coast after it was discovered a section had not been sealed properly, according to court papers filed on Tuesday by the city of Goleta, California.

At issue for Goleta is whether there is a dangerous amount of oil in the decommissioned pipeline, a concern heightened by the 2015 rupture of a nearby pipeline that spilled more than 100,000 gallons of crude oil onto the coastline.

