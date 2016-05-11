Bankrupt Venoco's plan for Beverly Hills drill site under fire

Beverly Hills High School, famed for producing Hollywood celebrities, has waded into the bankruptcy of Venoco Inc over a dispute stemming from the California school district’s lesser known product: oil.

Venoco Inc’s outline of its planned reorganization lacks details on how the energy producer would restore a drill site it leases from the affluent school district and how it would respond to oil spills, according to court papers filed on Monday.

