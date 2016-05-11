FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankrupt Venoco's plan for Beverly Hills drill site under fire
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 11, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Bankrupt Venoco's plan for Beverly Hills drill site under fire

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Beverly Hills High School, famed for producing Hollywood celebrities, has waded into the bankruptcy of Venoco Inc over a dispute stemming from the California school district’s lesser known product: oil.

Venoco Inc’s outline of its planned reorganization lacks details on how the energy producer would restore a drill site it leases from the affluent school district and how it would respond to oil spills, according to court papers filed on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T4nz7i

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.