Venoco says it will honor obligations to Beverly Hills drill site
#Westlaw News
May 13, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

Venoco says it will honor obligations to Beverly Hills drill site

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt energy producer Venoco Inc said on Thursday it would meet all obligations of its lease for an oil-drilling site in Beverly Hills, responding to concerns from the affluent city’s school district about their agreement.

Earlier this week, the school district had objected to the company’s disclosure statement filed in bankruptcy court, saying that Venoco needed to ensure it would honor terms to restore the site and provide information on responding to potential oil spills.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24P4Hx8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
