FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Precedent trumps fees when deciding bankruptcy venue, says report
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 25, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Precedent trumps fees when deciding bankruptcy venue, says report

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Legal precedent outweighs a court’s reputation on fees when it comes to choosing where to file major Chapter 11 cases, according to a government survey that tackled the contentious issue of venue selection for large business bankruptcies.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in its survey report released on Wednesday that its interest in venue selection was piqued by concerns raised about bankruptcy professionals reaping large fees for bringing Chapter 11 cases in certain jurisdictions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OX4jX3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.