Vestis files for bankruptcy, shuts Sport Chalet to restructure

Sports equipment retailer Vestis Retail Group LLC filed for bankruptcy on Monday with a plan to exit bankruptcy under the control of its current owner and to shutter the Sport Chalet chain it acquired nearly two years ago.

Vestis aims to restructure around its Eastern Mountain and Bob’s Stores brands. It has a stalking-horse agreement in which funds advised by Philadelphia private equity firm Versa Capital Management LLC, Vestis’ current owner, will make an initial bid to acquire all assets.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TfRxUj