Vestis files for bankruptcy, shuts Sport Chalet to restructure
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 18, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

Vestis files for bankruptcy, shuts Sport Chalet to restructure

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Sports equipment retailer Vestis Retail Group LLC filed for bankruptcy on Monday with a plan to exit bankruptcy under the control of its current owner and to shutter the Sport Chalet chain it acquired nearly two years ago.

Vestis aims to restructure around its Eastern Mountain and Bob’s Stores brands. It has a stalking-horse agreement in which funds advised by Philadelphia private equity firm Versa Capital Management LLC, Vestis’ current owner, will make an initial bid to acquire all assets.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TfRxUj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
