Violin Memory Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, laying out plans for a quick sale because its wobbly finances have discouraged customers from placing orders for its flash-based data storage systems.

The company also blamed operational difficulties for its need to seek a sale next month, even though it does not have an initial bidder, according to papers in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hwZRFa