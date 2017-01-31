FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Violin Memory, Soros affiliate reach restructuring deal
#Westlaw News
January 31, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 7 months ago

Violin Memory, Soros affiliate reach restructuring deal

Jim Christie and Tom Hals

1 Min Read

Just weeks after warning it risked liquidation without a speedy auction, bankrupt data storage company Violin Memory Inc said on Monday its sale effort has led to a restructuring deal with an affiliate of George Soros' Quantum Partners.

The affiliate, VM Bidco LLC, provided a winning plan or reorganization bid, valued at $14.5 million, following a three-day auction, Violin Memory attorney Deryck Palmer told a hearing on Monday. Palmer, of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, said the details of the plan were still being ironed out.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jPsRIr

