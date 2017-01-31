Violin Memory, Soros affiliate reach restructuring deal

Just weeks after warning it risked liquidation without a speedy auction, bankrupt data storage company Violin Memory Inc said on Monday its sale effort has led to a restructuring deal with an affiliate of George Soros' Quantum Partners.

The affiliate, VM Bidco LLC, provided a winning plan or reorganization bid, valued at $14.5 million, following a three-day auction, Violin Memory attorney Deryck Palmer told a hearing on Monday. Palmer, of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, said the details of the plan were still being ironed out.

