Bankrupt data storage company Violin Memory Inc won initial court approval on Wednesday for an $8 million loan from an affiliate of George Soros' Quantum Partners after arguing it was at risk of running out of cash by the end of the week.

"There were no other or better options," said Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware during a hearing on Violin Memory's debtor-in-possession proposal. "The debtor needs immediate access to the financing."

