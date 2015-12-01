Mine workers look to block bankrupt Walter Energy's bonus plan

Dec 1 -

Mineworkers are opposing Walter Energy Inc’s plan to pay $2 million in retention bonuses for 26 employees, saying the coal producer is not living up to the idea of shared sacrifice in bankruptcy.

Walter’s proposed key employee retention plan (KERP) would provide some employees an opportunity to “deplete” the company’s assets, said the United Mine Workers of America union in papers filed on Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Birmingham, Alabama.

