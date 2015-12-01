FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mine workers look to block bankrupt Walter Energy's bonus plan
December 1, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Mine workers look to block bankrupt Walter Energy's bonus plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 1 -

Mineworkers are opposing Walter Energy Inc’s plan to pay $2 million in retention bonuses for 26 employees, saying the coal producer is not living up to the idea of shared sacrifice in bankruptcy.

Walter’s proposed key employee retention plan (KERP) would provide some employees an opportunity to “deplete” the company’s assets, said the United Mine Workers of America union in papers filed on Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Birmingham, Alabama.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1l4P4jH

