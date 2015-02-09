FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 9, 2015
#U.S. Legal News
February 9, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 9, 2015

Tanya Agrawal

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Monday, Feb.9

9:30 a.m. - Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp will ask a Delaware bankruptcy judge to authorize it to continue taking steps to close more than 1,700 stores, and to approve a proposed $285 million bankruptcy loan from lenders led by DW Partners. The company is hoping to avoid full liquidation through a proposed deal to sell its most profitable stores to hedge fund Standard General. For RadioShack: Gregory Gordon and Thomas Howley of Jones Day; and David Fournier of Pepper Hamilton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1AabELZ

