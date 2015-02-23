FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 23, 2015
#Westlaw News
February 23, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 23, 2015

Tanya Agrawal

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Monday, Feb. 23

9 a.m. - RadioShack Corp will ask Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington, Delaware, to approve a $285 million loan to support its operations during its bankruptcy. The electronics retailer will also ask Shannon to approve procedures for selling up to 2,400 stores that will remain open to an affiliate of hedge fund Standard General. For RadioShack: Greg Gordon of Jones Day.

12:30 p.m. - Apparel retailer Cache Inc will ask Delaware bankruptcy judge Mary Walrath to approve bidding procedures and stalking-horse bidding protections for the sale of its assets. Cache became the fifth U.S. retailer to file for bankruptcy protection in the past three months as bricks-and-mortar stores face increasing competition from online shopping. For Cache: Laura Jones of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1FiQvP7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
