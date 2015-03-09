Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 9, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Monday, March 9

9:30 a.m. - Wireless venture LightSquared will seek approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman in New York for its plan to repay creditors and exit Chapter 11, ending one of the most litigious bankruptcies in recent memory. LightSquared, owned by Phil Falcone’s Harbinger Capital Partners, has tried at least seven times to effect a bankruptcy exit plan. Dish Network Chairman Charles Ergen, LightSquared’s largest creditor, is also its biggest roadblock, vehemently opposing the plan’s proposed repayment terms. The hearing is expected to last all week. For LightSquared: Matthew Barr and Andrew LeBlanc of Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy. For Ergen: Rachel Strickland and Tariq Mundiya of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CUxGVf