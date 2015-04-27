Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 27, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, April 27

2 p.m. - Quicksilver Resources Inc will ask U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware to allow the energy company to enter an agreement with Italian energy company Eni to drill oil wells in Texas. For Quicksilver: Charles Gibbs of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

