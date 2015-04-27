FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 27, 2015
#Westlaw News
April 27, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 27, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, April 27

2 p.m. - Quicksilver Resources Inc will ask U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware to allow the energy company to enter an agreement with Italian energy company Eni to drill oil wells in Texas. For Quicksilver: Charles Gibbs of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DCbpY2

