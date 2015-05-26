Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 25, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local. U.S. courts are closed Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 26

3 p.m. - Judge Kevin Gross of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, will take up a motion by Deb Stores Holding for an order approving a final settlement agreement with a joint venture between Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners. The venture would pay $1 million to settle disputes that arose during store closing sales. For Deb Stores: Laura Davis Jones of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones; For Hilco and Gordon Brothers: Daniel Brogan of DLA Piper.

