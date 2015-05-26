FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 25, 2015
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 26, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 25, 2015

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local. U.S. courts are closed Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 26

3 p.m. - Judge Kevin Gross of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, will take up a motion by Deb Stores Holding for an order approving a final settlement agreement with a joint venture between Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners. The venture would pay $1 million to settle disputes that arose during store closing sales. For Deb Stores: Laura Davis Jones of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones; For Hilco and Gordon Brothers: Daniel Brogan of DLA Piper.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SzYeAM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.