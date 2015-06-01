FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 1, 2015
#Westlaw News
June 1, 2015

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 1, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, June 1

10 a.m. - Bankrupt law firm Binder & Binder will seek a New York bankruptcy judge’s approval of new contract with Dick Summer, the voice behind the firm’s television ads. The firm says it is continuing to draw new cases and needs to continue its marketing efforts, and plans to ink Summer to a one-year, $75,000 deal. For Binder & Binder: Kenneth Rosen of Lowenstein Sandler.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ctonjJ

